$263.08 Million in Sales Expected for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) will report $263.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $260.42 million to $265.95 million. Merit Medical Systems reported sales of $248.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Merit Medical Systems.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.96 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $64.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.75 and a 200-day moving average of $65.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Merit Medical Systems (Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.