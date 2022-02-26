$29.21 Million in Sales Expected for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) This Quarter

Analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $29.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.60 million. CytomX Therapeutics reported sales of $16.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year sales of $79.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.85 million to $117.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $75.28 million, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.53. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18.

About CytomX Therapeutics (Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.