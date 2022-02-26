367 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 367 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after purchasing an additional 40,953 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 609.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $199.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.42.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.