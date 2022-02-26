3,811 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Bought by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $110.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.03. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.82 and a 52-week high of $115.66.

