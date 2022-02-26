$4.80 Million in Sales Expected for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.40 million and the highest is $5.20 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $14.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $14.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $29.25 million, with estimates ranging from $22.80 million to $35.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clarus Therapeutics.

Get Clarus Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

Shares of CRXT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.94. 114,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,442. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.71. Clarus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $31.24.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus Therapeutics (CRXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.