4,901 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Bought by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,531,000 after acquiring an additional 57,658 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 22,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 59,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.68.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $170.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.81 and a 200 day moving average of $187.43. The company has a market capitalization of $157.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $161.04 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.