55,420 Shares in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 55,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Switch by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Switch by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Switch by 371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Switch by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Switch by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWCH opened at $26.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.29 and a beta of 0.68. Switch, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.40 million. Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWCH shares. Barclays raised their target price on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Switch in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.18.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 25,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,400. 29.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

