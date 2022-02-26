574,250 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Bought by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 574,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,082,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFUS. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $50,174,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $20,673,000. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $16,276,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $12,735,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $10,607,000.

Shares of DFUS opened at $47.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.49. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $52.22.

