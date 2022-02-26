$6.24 Million in Sales Expected for DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) will post $6.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.86 million and the highest is $6.61 million. DarioHealth posted sales of $2.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full-year sales of $20.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.34 million to $21.09 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $33.45 million, with estimates ranging from $32.47 million to $34.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DarioHealth.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DRIO shares. Aegis lowered their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 65,167.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after acquiring an additional 735,084 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP increased its position in shares of DarioHealth by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 1,449,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,783,000 after purchasing an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DarioHealth by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after buying an additional 313,321 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,293,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DarioHealth by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 157,757 shares during the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRIO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.49. The company had a trading volume of 160,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,719. DarioHealth has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The company has a market cap of $124.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.97.

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

