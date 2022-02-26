67,589 Shares in Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ) Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 67,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.32% of Black Spade Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Black Spade Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,480,000. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSAQ stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. Black Spade Acquisition Co has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66.

Black Spade Acquisition Co is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Black Spade Acquisition Co is based in Central, Hong Kong.

