$7.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) will announce $7.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Paramount Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $7.59 billion. Paramount Global posted sales of $7.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paramount Global will report full year sales of $29.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.93 billion to $30.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $30.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.23 billion to $31.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paramount Global.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

PARA traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $29.56. 9,130,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,877,456. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97.

Paramount Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paramount Global (PARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.