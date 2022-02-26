$75.35 Million in Sales Expected for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) to post $75.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.90 million. Target Hospitality posted sales of $51.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year sales of $284.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $282.50 million to $287.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $320.10 million, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $330.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Target Hospitality.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.70.

TH stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Target Hospitality has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.75 million, a P/E ratio of -17.39, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Target Hospitality by 547.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Target Hospitality by 165.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

About Target Hospitality (Get Rating)

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target Hospitality (TH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.