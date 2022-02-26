7,709 Shares in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Purchased by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.9% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMH opened at $38.69 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.73, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

AMH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.03.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

