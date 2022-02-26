$8.52 Million in Sales Expected for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) to announce $8.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.20 million to $9.48 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $250.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 96.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $14.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.50 million to $15.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $125.08 million, with estimates ranging from $78.93 million to $199.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APLS. Raymond James dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.47.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $47,433.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 10,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $505,399.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,278,736. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,865,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,331,000 after purchasing an additional 399,521 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $2,701,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,389,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 338,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after purchasing an additional 47,744 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APLS stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.53. The company had a trading volume of 594,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,176. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.62. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.11.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

