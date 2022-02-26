$88.03 Million in Sales Expected for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) to post sales of $88.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MP Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.67 million and the highest is $111.38 million. MP Materials reported sales of $59.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year sales of $457.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $320.86 million to $597.04 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $748.49 million, with estimates ranging from $530.08 million to $970.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.47 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MP shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Benchmark raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.70.

MP stock traded up $3.00 on Friday, reaching $46.85. 4,884,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,816,277. MP Materials has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 17.26. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.93 and a beta of 3.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.83.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $16,222,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $8,526,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 11,517.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,584,000 after buying an additional 4,399,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 49.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,564,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,819,000 after buying an additional 2,513,449 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,789,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 3,171.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 843,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,175,000 after buying an additional 817,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 549.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 747,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,558,000 after buying an additional 632,449 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

