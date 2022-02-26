9,149 Shares in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 31.7% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 5.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 177,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 23.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 53,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the third quarter worth $107,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQD opened at $9.85 on Friday. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

