$97.13 Million in Sales Expected for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) will announce $97.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.00 million and the highest is $97.26 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $88.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $434.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $421.00 million to $447.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $487.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 128.30% and a return on equity of 64.78%. The company had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRWD. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $528,591.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason Rickard sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $304,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,327 shares of company stock worth $943,351. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $63,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $117,000.

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.23.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

