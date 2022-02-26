Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPLT. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the second quarter worth about $596,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 309.2% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the second quarter worth about $931,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF stock opened at $98.35 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $83.20 and a 12-month high of $119.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.31.

