ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) EVP Austin D. Kim Sells 782 Shares

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) EVP Austin D. Kim sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $18,611.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $49.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $20.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,586,000 after buying an additional 355,077 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,050,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACAD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.22.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

