Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Price Target Increased to €37.00 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Societe Generale from €36.50 ($41.48) to €37.00 ($42.05) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cheuvreux assumed coverage on shares of Acciona in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Acciona alerts:

OTCMKTS ACXIF remained flat at $$154.24 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.81. Acciona has a 12 month low of $142.20 and a 12 month high of $199.15.

Acciona SA is a holding company, which engages in development and management of infrastructure and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Infrastructure, and Other Activities. The Energy segment includes industrial and commercial activities of the electricity business ranging from the construction of wind farms to the generation, distribution and retailing of various energy sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acciona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acciona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.