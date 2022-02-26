Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.37

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.37 and traded as high as $2.62. Acer Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 67,691 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACER. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $37.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACER)

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.