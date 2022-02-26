ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,166 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of ACI Worldwide worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.8% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 804,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,710,000 after acquiring an additional 14,095 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 142.6% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 64,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 38,084 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.8% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,022,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $2,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

ACIW opened at $34.29 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $41.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.51.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 15.82%. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

In related news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $1,202,346.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

