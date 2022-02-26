Actual Experience (LON:ACT) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.17

Shares of Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.17 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.16). Actual Experience shares last traded at GBX 13 ($0.18), with a volume of 160,000 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 58.23. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The stock has a market cap of £7.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25.

In other Actual Experience news, insider Steve Bennetts bought 63,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £10,145.76 ($13,798.12).

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps corporates to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time; and managed services.

