AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.71.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $38.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average is $22.34.

In other AdaptHealth news, CFO Jason A. Clemens bought 1,300 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $25,701.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 50,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $971,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 142.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth about $218,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

