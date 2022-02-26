Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $224.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ADUS stock traded up $9.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.84. 162,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,692. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $68.57 and a 1 year high of $113.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.18 and a 200 day moving average of $86.99.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,627,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,655,000 after acquiring an additional 66,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 533,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,914,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,469,000 after buying an additional 25,553 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,719,000 after buying an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare (Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.