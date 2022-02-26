Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $224.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ADUS stock traded up $9.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.84. 162,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,692. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $68.57 and a 1 year high of $113.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.18 and a 200 day moving average of $86.99.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,627,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,655,000 after acquiring an additional 66,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 533,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,914,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,469,000 after buying an additional 25,553 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,719,000 after buying an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

