Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,988 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 3.2% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 112.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 119 shares of the software company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $465.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $515.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $595.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.81 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $219.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.79.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.