Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Receives $19.68 Average Price Target from Analysts

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.68.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. raised their price target on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEGXF traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $13.10. 228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $17.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.57.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

