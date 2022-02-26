AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of AerCap worth $8,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 197,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after acquiring an additional 17,725 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 42,872 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 482,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,899,000 after buying an additional 65,400 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AER opened at $62.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.85. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.26. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $71.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on AER. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

