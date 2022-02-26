Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.13% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

Shares of NYSE:AEVA opened at $3.97 on Thursday. Aeva Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $18.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Aeva Technologies will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,869,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,930,000 after buying an additional 1,771,677 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 285.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 86,526 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 129,616 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 20,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

