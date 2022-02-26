Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Trading Down 4.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.7% on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $5.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Aeva Technologies traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.07. 10,498 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,451,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AEVA. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,869,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,930,000 after buying an additional 1,771,677 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 285.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 86,526 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aeva Technologies by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 129,616 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Aeva Technologies by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 20,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $7.79.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

