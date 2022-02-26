Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Affimed in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Affimed’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

AFMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Affimed stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $451.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.61. Affimed has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Affimed in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

