AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 244.80% and a return on equity of 17.80%.
Shares of NYSE:MITT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.61 million, a PE ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $10.77.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 516,924 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 512,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 330,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 197.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 318,125 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 34,530 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 610.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 47,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MITT shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jonestrading decreased their price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.69.
About AG Mortgage Investment Trust (Get Rating)
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.
