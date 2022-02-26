AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 244.80% and a return on equity of 17.80%.

Shares of NYSE:MITT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.61 million, a PE ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $10.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

In other AG Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Joseph Lamanna acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 516,924 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 512,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 330,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 197.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 318,125 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 34,530 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 610.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 47,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MITT shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jonestrading decreased their price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.69.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

