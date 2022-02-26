AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.570-$4.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.84 billion-$15.84 billion.

Shares of ASGLY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 14,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.22. AGC has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.66.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. AGC had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter.

AGC, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of glass, electronic materials, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, Ceramics and Other. The Glass segment provides security glass, fire-resistant glass, heat insulating glass, and automotive glass. The Electronics segment offers glass for display panels, optical thin film products, opto-electronic materials, synthetic quartz products, semiconductor components, and lighting products.

