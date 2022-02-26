AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.500-$11.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.30 billion-$12.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.89 billion.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.39. The stock had a trading volume of 756,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,791. AGCO has a 12-month low of $108.56 and a 12-month high of $158.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.54.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 6.74%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut AGCO from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America cut AGCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.17.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in AGCO by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in AGCO by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in AGCO by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 24.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

