ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) PT Raised to €59.00

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €58.00 ($65.91) to €59.00 ($67.05) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AGESY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $49.83 on Thursday. ageas SA/NV has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $67.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.74.

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

