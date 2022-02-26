Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,655,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 212,123 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.88% of Agilent Technologies worth $418,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $14,223,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $11,847,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.2% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 51,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 37.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,510,000 after purchasing an additional 323,672 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A opened at $133.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.06. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.54.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $101,714.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,597 shares of company stock valued at $19,187,104.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.