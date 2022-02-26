Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on A. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.54.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $133.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,597 shares of company stock valued at $19,187,104 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,686,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,602 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 3,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

