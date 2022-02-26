Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($7.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.95) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.72) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.30.

AGIO stock opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.96. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

