Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADC. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.45.

NYSE ADC opened at $64.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,667,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,322,000 after buying an additional 615,858 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,762,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,379,000 after buying an additional 155,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,861,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,457,000 after buying an additional 276,279 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,210,000 after buying an additional 581,884 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,142,000 after buying an additional 290,358 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

