Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) PT Raised to C$31.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ACDVF. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.44.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of ACDVF opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. Air Canada has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $24.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average is $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.