Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at Cormark

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cormark to C$27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.07.

Shares of TSE:AC opened at C$24.67 on Tuesday. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$19.31 and a 52-week high of C$31.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$22.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.83 billion and a PE ratio of -2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

