Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Catherine C. Powell Sells 6,844 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.93, for a total value of $1,135,624.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $155.09 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.71 and a 12 month high of $215.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.75 and a 200-day moving average of $167.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $98.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.07 and a beta of -0.50.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($10.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.48.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,599,368,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,026,000 after buying an additional 5,069,443 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 2,034.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 294.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,774,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

