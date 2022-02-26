Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stake Trimmed by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,985 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $37,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,599,368,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,026,000 after buying an additional 5,069,443 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2,034.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,163,000 after buying an additional 4,899,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,778,000 after buying an additional 2,931,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 294.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,774,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,372,000 after buying an additional 2,070,043 shares in the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total transaction of $24,499,230.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total value of $3,227,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 774,277 shares of company stock worth $133,875,930 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $155.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.75 and its 200-day moving average is $167.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.54 billion, a PE ratio of -204.07 and a beta of -0.50. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $215.49.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($10.88) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Airbnb from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.48.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

