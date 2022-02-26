Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.820-$5.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.67 billion-$3.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.75 billion.Akamai Technologies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.390-$1.430 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. Oppenheimer lowered Akamai Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Akamai Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.55.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.33. 1,564,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 2.43. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $120.68. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.89.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $102,887.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,161 shares of company stock worth $590,877. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,835 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.