Alexandria Capital LLC Has $311,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Alexandria Capital LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 238.1% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.42.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $140.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.58. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $140.50.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total transaction of $2,458,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total value of $2,999,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,365 shares of company stock worth $87,600,457 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

