Alexandria Capital LLC Lowers Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Alexandria Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 206.2% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 63.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VIAC shares. KeyCorp raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.91.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $29.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone bought 104,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,994,036.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

