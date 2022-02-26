Alexandria Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bank of America by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after buying an additional 38,319,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,985,576,000 after buying an additional 1,249,146 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,960,563,000 after buying an additional 634,955 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after buying an additional 10,783,612 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,216,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,226,000 after buying an additional 574,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $45.02 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.