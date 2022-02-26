Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 100 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Alexandria Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 64,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,821,000 after purchasing an additional 419,143 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 128,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $522.45 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $460.36 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $546.79 and its 200-day moving average is $609.74.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $671.83.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

