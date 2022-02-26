Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 1,084 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Alexandria Capital LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,846.2% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 378.9% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of VNQI opened at $52.06 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.95.
