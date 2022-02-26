Alexandria Capital LLC Trims Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alexandria Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,155 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 6.7% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $72,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after buying an additional 762,224 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,354 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,815,951,000 after buying an additional 132,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,760,780 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,892,316,000 after buying an additional 121,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,434,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,704,453,000 after buying an additional 228,139 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $465.54 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.81 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $219.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $515.03 and a 200 day moving average of $595.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.79.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

